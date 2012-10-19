Hungary says "blackmailed" by EU, flags new tax hikes

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungary said on Friday it could raise Europe’s highest bank levy further and hike taxes on other businesses to curb its budget deficit while claiming it was being “blackmailed” by the European Commission.

The latest clash between Brussels and Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s government after over two years of unorthodox economic policies indicated a wide rift in views on how to put central Europe’s most indebted country on a sustainable footing.

“Whatever we do, it is never enough,” Orban said in Brussels after holding a teleconference with his government.

“We ask the EU to tell us how much is missing and however much it tells us, we will deliver,” he said, indicating that the remaining funds could be raised from higher taxes on banks, public utilities, energy firms and online gambling.

Orban’s emphasis on measures such as retaining Europe’s highest bank tax, rather than cutting spending, has hampered talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) over a loan to rebuild market confidence and curb borrowing costs.

After an EU summit ended in Brussels, Orban said the latest batch of tax hikes Budapest unveiled this week, the second budget adjustment in two weeks, did not convince the EU that Hungary could keep its deficit low enough next year.

Hungary, which has been unable to keep its deficit below the EU’s 3 percent of GDP ceiling in a lasting way since joining the bloc in 2004, stands to lose millions of euros in cohesion funds if it does not present convincing steps until a November 7 deadline.

With the government forecasting just 0.9 percent growth next year after a recession in 2012, loss of the funds could strike a further blow to a country whose debt already is rated “junk” by three rating agencies due in part to its weak growth prospects.

“As some sort of diktat, coercion, (or) blackmail, the EU said it would touch the cohesion funds if the government does not announce newer and newer steps to its liking,” government spokesman Andras Giro-Szasz told television m1 in an interview.

He repeated that Hungary was unwilling to raise taxes on employment or cut pensions or public sector salaries, adding that the EU “had no basis” to tell Hungary how it achieves a deficit below 3 percent of economic output.

Television m1 said the difference of views between the EU Commission and Hungary, whose two fiscal packages aim to save 764 billion forints to reach a 2.7 percent budget deficit for 2013, amounted to tens of billions of forints.

Before Orban’s latest remarks, Austrian Finance Minister Maria Fekter had defended Hungary’s controversial tax plans.

KILL THE RECOVERY

An announcement on higher taxes on banks earlier this week triggered concern that fiscal policy could kill a recovery from recession and complicate Hungary’s talks with the EU and the IMF on a financial backstop.

An EU source who spoke on condition of anonymity told Reuters that the measures Orban’s government unveiled this week carried significant risks to growth.

“The expected slowdown in growth seems to be a significant risk,” the EU source said. “For now it is hard to precisely say how big a difference there is between the government’s numbers and those of the Commission, there are numerous factors of uncertainty.”

Orban said any success in the talks on the budget would also bring the country closer to securing the credit deal.

But the EU source said the measures announced by Hungary this week ran counter to some of the key recommendations left behind the EU Commission when it ended a first round of talks on a financing deal in Budapest in July.

“The July public statement of the Commission does not point in the direction of the current package,” the source said.

The hunger for yield in global markets has boosted Hungarian assets but their prices also hinge on the future of the credit talks. The forint has firmed 13 percent this year and 10-year bond prices hit 2-1/2-year highs earlier this week. ($1 = 214.43 Hungarian forints)