Hungary's parliament passes changes to constitution

Young demonstrators block the entrance of the parliament building as Hungary's ruling party FIDESZ is set to push through changes to the constitution in Budapest March 11, 2013. The banner reads "Home is where you have rights". REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungary’s parliament, dominated by Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s Fidesz party, adopted changes to the country’s constitution on Monday despite warnings from the European Union and the U.S. government that the changes could weaken Hungary’s democracy.

The legislation was supported by 265 lawmakers in the 386-seat chamber, with 11 votes against and 33 abstentions.

Since taking power with a super-majority in parliament in 2010, Orban has pushed through changes that critics say risk undermining the independence of the media, judiciary and other institutions. He denies the allegations.