EU chief demands Orban drop Hungary death penalty revival
April 30, 2015 / 10:29 AM / 2 years ago

EU chief demands Orban drop Hungary death penalty revival

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker addresses the European Parliament during a debate on the latest tragedies in the Mediterranean and E.U. migration and asylum policies in Strasbourg, France, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union chief executive Jean-Claude Juncker issued a strong demand to Hungarian Prime Minister Victor Orban on Thursday to drop his suggestion that the country might reintroduce capital punishment.

Asked about Orban’s comment this week that the issue should be on Hungary’s agenda, European Commission President Juncker noted that the EU’s fundamental charter “forbids the death penalty” and he told reporters:

“Mr. Orban must immediately make clear that this is not his intention. If it would be his intention it would be a fight.”

Reporting by Adrian Croft and Alastair Macdonald; @macdonaldrtr; editing by Philip Blenkinsop

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
