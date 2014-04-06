FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hungary's Jobbik is EU's strongest national radical party: leader
April 6, 2014 / 9:58 PM / 3 years ago

Hungary's Jobbik is EU's strongest national radical party: leader

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungary’s far-right Jobbik party is now the strongest national radical party in the European Union, Jobbik leader Gabor Vona said on Sunday after his party got close to 21 percent of party list votes in an election, according to preliminary results.

“We did not manage to achieve the breakthrough in individual mandates that we wished for, (but) we achieved over 20 percent which not many people would have believed,” Vona told a news conference.

“Jobbik continuously ... increases its popularity...And ahead of the European Parliament elections it is important to make clear that today in the EU Jobbik is the strongest national radical party,” he added.

With 87 percent of votes counted, Jobbik is predicted to have 23 representatives in Hungary’s 199-seat parliament.

Reporting by Marton Dunai

