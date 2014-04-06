FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hungary's ruling party declares victory based on early results
Sections
Featured
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
U.S.
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 6, 2014 / 8:05 PM / 3 years ago

Hungary's ruling party declares victory based on early results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Supporters of ruling Fidesz party wait for the preliminary results of parliamentary elections in Budapest April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungary’s ruling Fidesz party will have a majority in the next parliament based on the early results of Sunday’s election, Fidesz lawmaker Gergely Gulyas told public television.

“On the basis of the differences (between the parties) we can now say for certain that for the first time since the change of regime, a centre-right government will govern for two successive terms,” Gulyas said.

“We do not see the precise scale of our election victory just yet, however, it is certain that the Fidesz-Christian Democrat alliance will have more than 100 seats in the next, smaller 199 member parliament.”

Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Christian Lowe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.