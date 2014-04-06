FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hungarian PM Orban declares victory in election
April 6, 2014 / 9:35 PM / 3 years ago

Hungarian PM Orban declares victory in election

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has declared victory in elections on Sunday, saying the vote showed that Hungary was the most united nation in Europe.

Orban said the result was confirmation of his government’s policies to create jobs, support families and fight for national sovereignty.

“This was not just any odd victory. We have scored such a comprehensive victory, the significance of which we cannot yet fully grasp tonight,” Orban told a jubilant crowd at his Fidesz party’s election headquarters.

He said voters said no to hatred and no to leaving the European Union.

“They confirmed that Hungary’s place is in the EU but only if it has a strong national government,” Orban said.

Reporting by Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Christian Lowe

