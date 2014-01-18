FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hungarian president sets parliamentary election for April 6
#World News
January 18, 2014 / 4:32 PM / 4 years ago

Hungarian president sets parliamentary election for April 6

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Hungary's President Janos Ader pauses after signing the guest book at Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungary will hold a parliamentary election on April 6, President Janos Ader announced in a statement on Saturday.

Ader said it was in Hungary’s interest to have a new parliament and government as soon as possible.

“It is a rightful expectation of Hungary’s citizens that the election campaign should not be longer than necessary and justified,” he added.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s ruling center-right Fidesz party has a strong lead in opinion surveys over the leftist opposition.

Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
