10 months ago
Hungarian man suspected of Budapest blast detained: chief prosecutor
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
#World News
October 20, 2016 / 7:37 AM / 10 months ago

Hungarian man suspected of Budapest blast detained: chief prosecutor

Krisztina Than

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - A Hungarian man has been arrested on suspicion of carrying out a bomb attack in central Budapest last month in which two police officers were injured, chief prosecutor Tibor Keresztes told a news conference on Thursday.

Police have said that police on patrol were the target of the home-made shrapnel bomb.

Keresztes said the man, a Hungarian citizen detained by anti-terrorist squads in the town of Keszthely, in western Hungary, was detained on suspicion of the attempted murder of several people and of abuse of explosives.

"The case has one suspect," Keresztes said.

He declined to comment on the man's motive and declined to give any further details about him.

Keresztes said the man, who has no previous criminal record, did not make a confession.

Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
