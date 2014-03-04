Global factors caused forint swings: Hungary central banker

20,000 Forint notes are seen in this illustration picture in Budapest February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Global factors including the Ukrainian crisis have caused the forint’s recent volatility rather than the Hungarian central bank’s interest rate cuts, the bank’s Deputy Governor Adam Balog was quoted as saying on Tuesday.

Balog called the forint’s recent movements a “smaller turbulence” in a speech at a university, the national news agency MTI reported, adding that Balog said he did not see significant risks to financial stability.

The forint hit two-year lows against the euro two weeks ago after the bank’s latest rate cut, which defied turbulence in emerging markets, and Ukraine’s crisis, which had spillover effects in Central Europe.

Analysts have said Hungary may have cut interest rates too deeply given the contagion risks which threaten its currency despite the country’s big current account surplus and strong links with the euro zone’s recovering economies.

The National Bank of Hungary, where all rate setters were appointed under Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s government, has cut rates to 2.7 percent from a 7 percent peak in 2012 to help the economy recover, with inflation running at the lowest level in more than 40 years.

Balog reiterated what the bank said after its last rate cut in February - that it would decide on interest rates after assessing a quarterly inflation report later in March.

He said a decline in inflation in the past 18 months fully underpinned the central bank’s interest rate cuts, MTI reported.

The bank has advocated caution over global market turbulence but it has not ruled out further rate cuts and some analysts have said it would probably tolerate some forint weakness to help the economy.

The forint was bid at around 310.80 against the euro late on Tuesday, still several percentage points off its record lows of 324 hit in early 2012.