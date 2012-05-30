EU may propose lifting of Hungary funds suspension: paper

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - The European Commission may propose later on Wednesday to lift a suspension of vital EU development funds for Hungary from 2013, daily newspaper Nepszabadsag reported citing a leading Hungarian government official.

In March European Union finance ministers suspended Hungary’s access to 495 million euros in aid from next year for failing to keep its budget in check, but told Budapest it could escape the sanctions if it took remedial fiscal action by June.

EU finance ministers are expected to revisit the issue on June 22.

But Nepszabadsag said, citing EU affairs state secretary Eniko Gyori, that the Commission may propose on Wednesday to lift the suspension when it publishes its recommendations to member states regarding their mid-term fiscal plans.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s government, which plans to start talks next month to secure a loan from the EU and International Monetary Fund, has since March announced a series of fiscal measures, including a new financial transaction tax, to keep the budget deficit below the EU’s ceiling of 3 percent of gross domestic product.

The government is targetting a deficit of 2.5 percent of economic output this year and 2.2 percent next year.

Earlier this month the European Commission said Hungary’s budget deficit would come in at 2.9 percent in 2013, higher than the government’s forecast but just inside the EU’s ceiling.

Nepszabadsag said the Commission has lowered its projection for next year’s deficit to 2.7 percent from 2.9 percent.

Last year the country posted a budget surplus of 4.3 percent of economic output due to the nationalization of pension assets and “crisis taxes” on selected business sectors.

Hungary has said earlier that it expected the EU would rule favorably on the deficit in June, which would lead to the start of talks with the EU and IMF. [ID:nL5E8GM8KJ]

Central Europe’s most indebted nation wants a precautionary loan to rein in its high borrowing costs and, investors hope, bring predictability to its economic policies after two years of crisis taxes and other unorthodox measures.

Hungary first signaled in November that it wanted a loan from the EU and IMF but talks have still not started, as Hungary has not yet modified its disputed central bank law which lenders have said hurt the bank’s independence.

Once they start, the talks with lenders are expected to be difficult as an IMF loan will come with tough conditions, which Prime Minister Orban could find hard to accept, analysts have said.