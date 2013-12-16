Hungary's top court hands banks reprieve on forex loans

A woman withdraws money from an ATM at an OTP bank in Budapest June 7, 2010. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungary’s supreme court handed banks a partial reprieve on Monday, ruling that lenders were not to blame for borrowers losing out when exchange rate changes made their foreign currency mortgages more expensive.

But the government of Prime Minister Viktor Orban, facing an election early next year, has said it is determined to provide help to struggling holders of the foreign currency loans, and could still impose a relief scheme on banks.

Shares in Hungary’s biggest bank, OTP OTP.BU surged 5 percent after the ruling from the court, known in Hungary as the Kuria, was announced.

Foreign lenders including Raiffeisen (RBIV.VI), Erste Bank (ERST.VI) and Unicredit (CRDI.MI) are also likely to be relieved at the ruling. They suffered huge losses in a previous, government-imposed relief scheme for borrowers.

“The comments (from the court) suggest that the burdens of banks will not rise as much as some people had expected,” one Budapest-based equity trader said.

The government issued no immediate reaction to the court’s ruling. Officials have previously said they may also seek guidance from the constitutional court on the forex loans.

Falls in the value of Hungary’s forint currency have left hundreds of thousands of people with foreign exchange mortgages that are more expensive than they bargained for.

In its judgment, the court said that borrowers who took out the loans, which were most commonly denominated in euros and Swiss francs, must bear the impact themselves of exchange rate fluctuations.

“Just on the basis of the exchange rate risk for the borrower, this type of contract is not against the law, or good morals and is not usury,” Judge Gyorgy Wellman told reporters after a sitting of the court.

The judge said, in guidance to lower courts, that if legal problems were found with a forex loan, that did not automatically render the contract void.

One aspect of the court’s deliberations on the loans is still pending. That is on the question of whether the banks were sufficiently transparent about unilateral changes to the loans, for example, different interest rates.

The judge said the Kuria would address that question after the European Court of Justice had made its decision in a related case.