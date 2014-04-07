FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hungary to keep bank tax in place, PM says
#World News
April 7, 2014 / 1:01 PM / 3 years ago

Hungary to keep bank tax in place, PM says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungary plans to keep in place a punitive bank tax levied on the country’s banks, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Monday after winning another four more years in office in Sunday’s elections.

When asked about the forint’s exchange rate, Orban declined to comment, saying it was a matter for the central bank.

“Regarding the bank sector, I was happy to see that they have incorporated the bank tax into their operation and slowly they managed to turn a profit in 2013,” Orban said in his first news conference since the vote.

“I therefore think it is justified for banks to remain part of an equitable system of burden sharing.”

Reporting by Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
