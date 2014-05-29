Hungarian PM Orban keeps most of cabinet intact: MTI

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban arrives at an informal summit of European Union leaders in Brussels May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Laurent Dubrule

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has kept most of his cabinet intact after winning re-election last month, national MTI news agency said on Thursday.

As expected, Economy Minister Mihaly Varga will remain in office. Janos Lazar will also stay on as head of the powerful Prime Minister’s Office, now as a cabinet member.

Former Justice Minister Tibor Navracsics will move to head the Foreign Ministry, which will add external economic relations to its portfolio. Navracsics said on Thursday he may become European Commissioner later this year.