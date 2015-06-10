FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Gripen fighter jet crashes in Hungary, pilot ejects
Sections
Featured
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Hurricane Irma
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
North Korea
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
Gulf refiners rumble back to life, piece by piece
Energy & Environment
Gulf refiners rumble back to life, piece by piece
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
June 10, 2015 / 1:51 PM / 2 years ago

Gripen fighter jet crashes in Hungary, pilot ejects

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - A Hungarian JAS-39 Gripen fighter jet crash-landed in eastern Hungary on Wednesday due to a technical fault, the Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

National news agency MTI reported that the pilot tried to land the fighter jet but it became unmanageable and the pilot ejected. He was injured but is in a stable condition.

MTI cited Zoltan Orosz, deputy chief of general staff, as saying that Hungary would check all of its Gripens after the incident, which followed the crash of another Hungarian Gripen in the Czech Republic last month.

He said Wednesday’s crash landing was due to a technical problem, adding that there was no link to the Czech incident.

He said an initial examination indicated the jet could be repaired after the crash landing.

Sebastian Carlsson, press chief for Saab, which makes the Gripen, said there were “very rigorous security systems surrounding everything that has to do with flying and when an incident occurs these regulations are implemented”.

“That means that we as a company never speculate on what has happened when there is an incident,” he said.

Reporting by Krisztina Than Additional reporting by Oskar von Bahr in Stockholm; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.