Former Hungarian PM Gyula Horn dies age 80: government
#World News
June 19, 2013 / 4:51 PM / 4 years ago

Former Hungarian PM Gyula Horn dies age 80: government

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Then-Hungarian Prime Minister Gyula Horn gestures at a news conference May 10, 1998. REUTERS/Stringer

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Former Hungarian Socialist Prime Minister Gyula Horn has died at age 80 after a long illness, the government said in a statement on Wednesday, expressing its condolences to the family.

Horn was Hungary’s prime minister between 1994 and 1998.

He was foreign minister in Hungary’s last Communist government, and played a key role in political processes in the late 1980s that led to the collapse of Communism in Europe and reunification of Germany.

Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Michael Roddy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
