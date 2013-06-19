Former Hungarian PM Gyula Horn dies age 80: government

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Former Hungarian Socialist Prime Minister Gyula Horn has died at age 80 after a long illness, the government said in a statement on Wednesday, expressing its condolences to the family.

Horn was Hungary’s prime minister between 1994 and 1998.

He was foreign minister in Hungary’s last Communist government, and played a key role in political processes in the late 1980s that led to the collapse of Communism in Europe and reunification of Germany.