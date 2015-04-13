Hungary launches competition probe into M4 highway builders

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungary’s competition watchdog GVH has launched an investigation into the conduct of companies involved in construction of a 29-km highway section in eastern Hungary, Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s chief of staff told parliament on Monday.

Last week Orban’s government canceled the project, estimated to cost about 100 billion forints ($357 million), citing a lack of available European Union funding.

The winning bidders to construct the M4 highway stretch in three parts were Colas Hungaria, Swietelsky Magyarorszag [SWETL.UL], Strabag and a consortium of Hungarian A-Hid Epito and Kozgep.

Lazar said the government suspected the foreign companies of colluding to set prices.

($1 = 280.42 forints)