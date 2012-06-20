Hungary backs down on law to set off IMF talks

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungary’s government has accepted international proposals for changes to its central bank law, the bank said on Wednesday, paving the way for the country to start talks on a loan it needs from the IMF and the European Union to cut its borrowing costs.

The government expects to submit a new amendment to parliament on Thursday, and the bill could be approved within two weeks, ending a months-long dispute with lenders that has so far blocked the loan talks.

The prospect of loan talks finally beginning lifted the forint to six-week highs versus the euro, while government bond yields edged 3-5 basis points lower.

Mihaly Varga, the minister in charge of talks with lenders, told national news agency MTI that together with central bank Governor Andras Simor, he had sent a letter to the European Commission, the IMF and the European Central Bank to lay out details of the compromise and the new draft legislation.

“We took another step forward in order to get closer to the talks,” Varga told MTI.

The central bank’s press office said in an emailed response to Reuters that Simor and Varga had informed the IMF, ECB and European Commission “that the government had accepted all those proposals laid out by international institutions during five-party talks that were preconditions to starting credit talks.”

On Monday the government said it had reached a compromise with the IMF and the ECB about the law, which the lenders said needed to be changed to ensure the independence of the National Bank of Hungary.

Varga said on Wednesday that the letters detailed the ruling centre-right majority’s commitment not to expand the Monetary Council of the central bank before Simor’s term expires in March 2013. He added the amendment clarified the executive powers of the Monetary Council.

He did not disclose further details, and the IMF’s representative in Hungary was not immediately available to comment.

Hungary has the highest debt burden in the region at around 80 percent of its gross domestic product, and debt-servicing costs have been at unsustainable levels as Hungarian assets are vulnerable to contagion from the European debt crisis.

The government has said it does not intend to draw on the planned multi-billion euro loan facility from the IMF and EU and instead signaled it would use the deal as a credibility anchor to help reduce its borrowing costs.

But analysts have said Prime Minister Viktor Orban, facing a probable recession and falling public support, won’t backtrack on economic policies that international lenders will challenge, which is likely to make the loan talks hard-going.

Most analysts expect a deal to be reached in the last months of the year.

But some still say Hungary’s government would only agree to IMF conditions and reach a deal with lenders if market pressure rises, weakening the forint currency.

“Despite near-term progress on the issues of central bank independence and the likely start of program negotiations, the difficult discussions in Hungary are just set to begin,” said Mujtaba Rahman, analyst at Eurasia Group.