Hungary clears way to IMF talks with central bank law change

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungary’s parliament approved changes to a disputed central bank law on Friday, clearing the way to talks with the IMF and EU on a financing backstop which the country needs to cut its high borrowing costs and avert a market crisis.

The vote resolved a seven-month row over the legislation which the EU said threatened the independence of the National Bank of Hungary (NBH), blocking the start of talks on a multi-billion euro precautionary loan.

But a new government proposal to make the bank subject to a financial transactions tax announced last week has reignited tensions with the NBH and could hamper the talks with lenders, analysts warned.

“In a baseline case, talks can now start but there is a chance that they will break up again as it’s conceivable that the IMF and EU will say the government needs to resolve this issue for a deal,” said David Nemeth, analyst at ING.

“I expect lengthy and difficult talks.”

The government of Central Europe’s most indebted nation, whose policies have spooked markets repeatedly over the past two years, first signaled in November that it might seek outside help to revive the ailing economy, shore up the volatile forint currency and cut unsustainable borrowing costs.

The International Monetary Fund said last week it would be ready to start negotiations once parliament adopts the changes.

Orban told public radio on Friday that talks with the IMF could start “at any time” from now on.

He said a recent survey showed that around two-thirds of Hungarians believed the country needed the IMF deal to escape financial collapse, which he said was not true.

“We need an agreement with the IMF so that we could raise the funds and loans available from the world outside the IMF in a cheaper way. So the IMF loan is needed to improve our position, not for survival,” Orban said.

He also made it clear that the central bank cannot be exempt from the new financial transaction tax.

“The central bank is independent. It decides freely, in its own authority ensured by law ... whether it passes the tax burden onto the banks or wants to pay for it, in this debate the government cannot take part.”

Hungary’s government, which has not tapped international markets so far this year, hopes to have a backstop deal in place by the end of October, the latest in a number of self-imposed deadlines that reach as far back as March.

NEW COMPLICATION

The prospect of talks has lifted the forint to near two-month highs versus the euro in the past week and steered bond yields below 8 percent from double digits hit early this year when Hungary’s debt was downgraded to “junk”.

But the proposal to levy the transaction tax on the central bank alongside with commercial banks and the state Treasury can complicate the credit talks, analysts said.

The new tax would be imposed on the overnight facility of the central bank and the two-week bills it sells to commercial banks as part of its role in controlling the amount of forints circulating in the market.

Central bank Governor Andras Simor, who leaves office in March 2013, has called the fund-raising plan “dangerous and illegal” and said it could infringe the bank’s independence.

The ECB and the IMF have not yet commented on the tax plan, which the government would use to finance social tax cuts next year to protect jobs and shore up its flagging public support ahead of a parliamentary election in 2014.

Analysts have said there could also be tensions over Orban’s intention to insist at the talks on a free hand in economic policy and to seek only an “insurance” against market and economic risks from the euro zone crisis.