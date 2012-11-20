Hungary flags "new development" in IMF saga next month

Mihaly Varga, Hungary's minister in charge of talks with the IMF, attends an interview with Reuters in Budapest June 27, 2012. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungary said on Tuesday it expected a “new development” in loan talks with the IMF and the EU next month after more than a year of on-off negotiations that failed to bring the indebted country closer to an agreement.

The junk-rated central European nation indicated on Friday it was unwilling to give up its free hand in policy to broker a deal with the International Monetary Fund and European Union on a financial safety net.

Mihaly Varga, Hungary’s minister in charge of the loan talks, told public radio the next milestone in the negotiations could come after Budapest finalizes the 2013 budget within the next two or three weeks.

“I think the IMF and the EU will wait until the 2013 budget is passed and then there may be a new development in the negotiating procedure around the middle of December,” Varga said, adding that chances for an agreement this year were slim.

He gave no detail on what sort of development he expected.