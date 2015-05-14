Hungary firmly opposed to EU migrant quota: PM Orban's chief of staff

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungary is firmly opposed to a new quota system for taking in asylum-seekers as proposed by the European Union, Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s chief of staff said on Thursday.

The EU announced a plan on Wednesday to take in asylum-seekers more fairly around its member states and accept 20,000 more refugees.

“Hungary will under no circumstances receive such refugees based on the EU’s decision,” Janos Lazar told a news conference.

“The Hungarian government will do everything to prevent this in Brussels.”