Hungary firmly opposed to EU migrant quota: PM Orban's chief of staff
#World News
May 14, 2015 / 1:39 PM / 2 years ago

Hungary firmly opposed to EU migrant quota: PM Orban's chief of staff

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungary is firmly opposed to a new quota system for taking in asylum-seekers as proposed by the European Union, Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s chief of staff said on Thursday.

The EU announced a plan on Wednesday to take in asylum-seekers more fairly around its member states and accept 20,000 more refugees.

“Hungary will under no circumstances receive such refugees based on the EU’s decision,” Janos Lazar told a news conference.

“The Hungarian government will do everything to prevent this in Brussels.”

Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
