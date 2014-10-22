FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hungary ruling party proposes cap on planned Internet tax: statement
October 22, 2014

Hungary ruling party proposes cap on planned Internet tax: statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungary’s ruling Fidesz party on Wednesday proposed setting a cap on a planned Internet tax that led to an outcry from the Internet and telecommunications sectors, which could face bills for hundreds of billions of forints under the original plan.

“We think it is practical to introduce an upper limit in the same fashion and of the same magnitude that applied to voice-based telephony in the previous tax code,” Fidesz parliament group leader Antal Rogan said in an emailed statement.

Previously, private individuals’ tax payments were maximized at a monthly 700 forints ($2.9) while companies could not pay more than 5,000 forints a month.

(1 US dollar = 240.85 Hungarian forint)

Reporting by Marton Dunai; Editing by Hugh Lawson

