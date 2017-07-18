FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
23 minutes ago
PM Orban tells Israel's Netanyahu Hungary has zero tolerance of anti-Semitism
#World News
July 18, 2017 / 11:16 AM / 23 minutes ago

PM Orban tells Israel's Netanyahu Hungary has zero tolerance of anti-Semitism

1 Min Read

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (R) and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attend a news conference in Budapest, Hungary, July 18, 2017.Bernadett Szabo

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Tuesday told his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu that Hungary may have committed "crimes" against Jews in the 20th century but will never again tolerate anti-Semitism.

Netanyahu said Orban had "reassured" him in unequivocal terms that the Hungarian government stood by the Jewish people, which he called "important words" coming on the back of Orban's recent remarks that unnerved Jews in Hungary.

Reporting by Marton Dunai; Editing by Louise Ireland

