42 minutes ago
Israel, Central European states say better EU-Israel ties needed
July 19, 2017 / 10:23 AM / 42 minutes ago

Israel, Central European states say better EU-Israel ties needed

1 Min Read

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (L) listens to his Hungary's counterpart Viktor Orban during a news conference with the Visegrad Group Prime Ministers in Budapest, Hungary, July 19, 2017.Bernadett Szabo

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - The leaders of Hungary and Israel on Wednesday called for improved relations between the EU and Israel, notably in security and technology, in an era defined by terrorism threats and migration.

Slideshow (3 Images)

Israeli premier Benjamin Netanyahu and Hungary's Viktor Orban both said relations should be reassessed as Israel was being criticized in Brussels while playing a stabilizing role in the Middle East, which benefited Europe.

The prime ministers of Poland, Czech Republic and Slovakia - who also attended the meeting with Netanyahu - said they supported improved Israel-EU relations.

Reporting by Marton Dunai; editing by John Stonestreet

