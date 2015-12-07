Condor says received 'unspecified threat' on Egypt-bound flight

BERLIN (Reuters) - German airline Condor said it received an “unspecified threat” made via telephone, forcing it to divert a flight heading from Berlin to Egypt to land in Budapest on Monday.

It said the plane, an Airbus A321, landed safely at 5.42 a.m ET in Budapest where it was undergoing inspection.

“Safety takes the highest priority,” Condor said in a statement, without providing further details of the threat. All 133 passengers and seven crew were safe and being cared for, it added.