BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungarian prosecutors said on Tuesday they had charged ruling Fidesz party lawmaker Roland Mengyi and six others with attempted misappropriation of public funds and abuse of the powers of his office.

The statement accused Mengyi and his associates of devising a scheme in early 2015 to unlawfully obtain European Union funds intended for social cooperatives.

There was no immediate statement from Mengyi, the six others or lawyers representing them.