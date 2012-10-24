FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
One dead in car crash with Hungary PM aide
October 24, 2012 / 6:26 AM / 5 years ago

One dead in car crash with Hungary PM aide

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - One woman was killed in a car crash involving a senior aide to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on a motorway south of Budapest on Wednesday, police said.

Police spokesman Tamas Nyikos told private broadcaster InfoRadio that the driver of the other car involved in the accident on motorway M5, 109 kms (68 miles) southeast of the capital, died at the scene.

“A young woman driving the car was injured so severely that ambulance services could not help her, she died on the spot,” Nyikos said.

He said police were unaware of any further serious injuries in the crash near the town of Kecskemet.

News website BAON.hu said the head of Orban’s office, Janos Lazar, was also injured in the crash without giving details of its source.

The government spokesman’s office confirmed only that Lazar was involved in the crash, giving no further details.

Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; editing by Patrick Graham

