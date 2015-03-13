FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU Commission declines to reveal view on Hungarian nuclear fuel issue
March 13, 2015

EU Commission declines to reveal view on Hungarian nuclear fuel issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission declined to say what decision it had taken over a proposal by Hungary to buy nuclear fuel from Russia, citing confidentiality, but stressed it was not blocking construction of the plant at Paks.

“No, we are not blocking the construction of Paks, this is just the fuel supply agreement that has been dealt with by the Commission,” Commission spokeswoman Anna-Kaisa Itkonen told a news conference on Friday.

She said the European Union executive would publish details of its decision at a later stage.

Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Philip Blenkinsop

