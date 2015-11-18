FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU Commission to suspend Hungary nuclear expansion: media
November 18, 2015

EU Commission to suspend Hungary nuclear expansion: media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - The European Commission will call on Hungary to suspend preparations to expand its Paks nuclear power plant with two new blocks in a deal awarded to Russia’s Rosatom, local daily Nepszabadsag reported on its website citing an unnamed source.

The paper said Janos Lazar, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s chief of staff, has confirmed suspension of the 12.5 billion euro construction-and-finance deal to build the new nuclear capacity at Hungary’s only nuclear power plant.

However, Lazar was quoted as saying that Hungary had not yet received formal notification of the decision.

Nepszabadsag said the Commission took issue with Hungary flouting public procurement rules when awarding the deal to Rosatom without a tender.

Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Himani Sarkar

