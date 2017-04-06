FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
Hungary, Iran to cooperate in joint mini nuclear plant project
April 6, 2017 / 2:00 PM / 4 months ago

Hungary, Iran to cooperate in joint mini nuclear plant project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungary will cooperate with Iran on setting up a small nuclear reactor for scientific-educational purposes, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff told a news conference on Thursday.

Janos Lazar said in response to a question that the cooperation will be within the framework of an agreement between Iran, the EU and the United States. He said the cooperation had been agreed during a visit by Orban to Iran in 2015.

"When the Prime Minister was there, we undertook to take part in jointly creating a mini nuclear plant with educational, scientific purposes, and now this agreement will be implemented," Lazar said.

Reporting by Krisztina Than and Sandor Peto; Editing by Hugh Lawson

