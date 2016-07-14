FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hungary shuts reactor at Paks plant; seen back on line on Friday
July 14, 2016 / 10:27 AM / a year ago

Hungary shuts reactor at Paks plant; seen back on line on Friday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungary temporarily shut a reactor at the Paks nuclear power plant on Thursday due to a malfunction of control equipment, the Hungarian Atomic Energy Authority said.

The reactor, which automatically stopped due to the malfunction, remains safe, it said in a statement on its website.

It could come back online at about 1000 GMT on Friday, said Antal Kovacs, a spokesman for the plant.

(This story corrects official name of the body to Hungarian Atomic Energy Authority)

Reporting by Sandor Peto and Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Gareth Jones and John Stonestreet

