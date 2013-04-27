Hungary's leftist opposition edges towards alliance

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban attends a foundation stone laying ceremony for a new division of the Knorr-Bremse factory in Kecskemet, 90km (56 miles) east of Budapest, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungary’s opposition Socialists said on Saturday they had agreed with the second largest political force on the left, the party Together 2014, to field joint candidates in next year’s elections.

The country’s leftist opposition has been divided, preventing it from capitalizing on dissatisfaction in the recession-hit central European country, whose conservative government has been accused of chipping away at European democratic standards.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s Fidesz party has a strong lead over the Socialists in opinion polls but half of Hungary’s 8 million voters are undecided as the country is just emerging from its second recession in four years.