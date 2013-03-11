FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hungary PM says gas firms' court case win on price cuts "scandalous"
#World News
March 11, 2013 / 12:50 PM / 5 years ago

Hungary PM says gas firms' court case win on price cuts "scandalous"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban presents his annual state-of-the-nation speech in Budapest, February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Energy companies in Hungary have won a court case against the government over state-imposed natural gas price cuts, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told parliament on Monday, calling it a “scandalous” legal decision.

“On behalf of the government I must say that the decision of the court is scandalous,” Orban said. He said the government would not accept the decision and would submit a new proposal to parliament for even bigger price cuts.

The prime minister said the court was expected to make a separate ruling related to electricity prices next week. The government has cut household energy prices by 10 percent from January and flagged further cuts.

Reporting by Budapest bureau; Editing by Pravin Char

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
