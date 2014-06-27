Hungary PM Orban says will not support Juncker's nomination

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban talks to journalists after casting his vote during European Parliamentary elections in Budapest, May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday that he would not support the nomination of Jean-Claude Juncker for EU Commission president.

Orban said Juncker would probably be elected with an overwhelming majority. Juncker’s nomination will be discussed on the second day of an EU summit, which began on Thursday.

“I will not support this decision,” Orban told public radio in an interview.

Orban reiterated that Budapest rejected any “sneaking” changes to the EU’s treaty, referring to the selection process for picking the EU Commission’s new president.