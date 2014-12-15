Hungary may cut bank tax in 2016 or 2017: PM Orban

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban speaks during a joint news conference with South Korean President Park Geun-hye at the presidential Blue House in Seoul November 28, 2014. REUTERS/Jung Yeon-Je/Pool

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungary may cut its windfall tax on banks in 2016 or 2017 if the government can strike a good deal with the banking sector, Prime Minister Viktor Orban was quoted by Bloomberg as saying in an interview published on Sunday.

The government would make a decision after Hungary has phased out foreign currency mortgages and would depend on banks expanding credit supply, Orban said, reiterating comments he made on Friday, when he said a “new chapter” would start soon for banks as the government wanted their burdens to be bearable.

Orban’s previous government levied a huge special tax on banks in 2010 in order to shore up the state budget. The tax currently raises about 140 billion forints ($566.30 million) annually from the financial sector as a whole.

While the tax, along with other windfall taxes, boosted government revenues, it has pushed the country’s mostly foreign lenders into the red in the past few years.

New legislation this year has also forced banks to repay about 3 billion euros in total to customers after courts deemed past lending practices unfair.

“We’re in talks with the banking industry on normalizing the size of the bank tax because that’s extraordinarily high in Hungary,” Orban was quoted as saying in the Bloomberg interview recorded on Dec. 12.

“This can be possible around 2016 or 2017 if we can strike a good agreement, (and the) chances are better than at any time since we came to power in 2010.”

Orban said government plans to convert foreign currency- denominated mortgages next year and a further decrease in the government’s foreign currency debt. He said that would increase the “maneuvering room of monetary policy,” but did not elaborate on what he meant.

Hungary’s economy is expected to expand by more than 3 percent this year, but growth is forecast to slow next year.

“Flagging the possibility (of reducing the tax) is positive, as so far this has not come up,” said Akos Kuti, an analyst at brokerage Equilor.

However, the impact on banking shares would be limited because 2016/2017 was some way off.

“Until then, the budget could be impacted in many ways both internally and externally which could overwrite this pleasant scenario,” Kuti said.

Orban was also quoted as saying that the government was looking to buy more banking assets, after acquiring MKB Bank from Germany’s BayernLB [BAYLB.UL] and Budapest Bank from General Electric (GE.N).

He did not name any banks.

Hungary’s top banks include OTP OTPB.BU, Austria’s Erste (ERST.VI) and Raiffeisen (RBIV.VI), Italy’s Intesa SanPaolo (ISP.MI) and UniCredit (CRDI.MI), and Belgium’s KBC (KBC.BR).