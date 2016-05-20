FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brussels will never win fight with Poland, Hungary's Orban says
May 20, 2016 / 6:07 AM / a year ago

Brussels will never win fight with Poland, Hungary's Orban says

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban delivers a speech during a business conference in Budapest, Hungary, March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - The European Union treats Poland unfairly and Brussels will never win its battle against the Poles, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban told state radio on Friday.

The European Commission took another step on Wednesday in its unprecedented investigation into the rule of law in Poland, saying it would send its criticisms to Warsaw by Monday unless it saw “significant progress” by then.

The EU executive opened an inquiry into whether the rule of law is under threat in Poland after the nationalist-minded government sought changes in the constitutional court that critics said undermined democratic checks and balances.

“Brussels’ stance against Poland is not just ... they should give more respect to the Poles,” Orban said. “Brussels will never win this battle against the Poles.”

Reporting by Krisztina Than, editing by Larry King

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
