PM Orban's party firmly leads in poll, far-right gains

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Public support for Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s ruling center-right party has increased among all voters before the April 6 election and far-right Jobbik also managed to boost its standing, pollster Szazadveg reported on Monday.

Its poll, conducted March 27-30, showed backing for Orban’s Fidesz party rising one percentage point to 33 percent of all voters, while Jobbik also gained one point to 14 percent from the previous month.

Support for the leftist opposition alliance led by Socialist Attila Mesterhazy dropped one point to 19 percent among all voters, according to Szazadveg.

Orban’s government has cut energy bills for households, raised teacher salaries and cut the budget deficit with tax rises on banks and other energy and telecoms firms to create room for lower personal income taxes.

POLL RESULTS WITH LEFTIST PARTIES GROUPED TOGETHER

-----------------

DATE POLLSTER FIDESZ LEFTISTS JOBBIK LMP Undecided

March 27-30 Szazadveg 33 19 14 5 27

March 12-19 Tarki 38 16 15 4 26

March 4-10 Ipsos 32 23 11 4 27

Feb 21-25 Median 36 23 14 3 23

Feb 26-28 Szazadveg 32 20 13 4 29

Feb 12-18 Tarki 38 21 15 4 22

Feb Ipsos 30 23 9 2 35

Jan 24-28 Median 39 22 10 3 24

Jan 26-28 Szazadveg 32 20 11 5 30

POLL RESULTS FOR SEPARATE PARTIES

-----------------

DATE POLLSTER FIDESZ MSZP EGYUTT LMP JOBBIK DK Undecided

‘14-PM

Jan 15-22 Tarki 29 14 4 1 8 3 40

Jan 10-12 Szazadveg 32 13 4 3 10 3 33

Jan 6-13 Ipsos 28 16 3 2 6 3 41

Dec 16-19 Szazadveg 31 15 4 2 8 4 33

Dec 4-11 Tarki 28 11 4 3 8 4 42

Dec Ipsos 26 15 3 2 7 2 N/A

Dec Median 37 13 5 2 10 4 28

Nov 14-20 Tarki 27 12 5 2 7 3 43

Nov Szazadveg 30 15 4 2 7 3 37

Nov Ipsos 27 15 3 2 7 2 43

Nov Median 34 16 4 2 10 4 29

Oct Median 36 14 5 2 9 30

Oct 16-23 Tarki 27 11 5 2 7 46

Oct Szazadveg 29 14 4 2 7 39

Oct Ipsos 26 16 4 1 6 43

Sept Median 33 15 6 2 10 30

Sept 25-30 Szazadveg 28 13 4 2 8 42

Sept 11-19 Tarki 27 10 3 1 8 49

Sept Ipsos 27 14 3 2 6 44

LAST POLL RESULTS BEFORE 2010 ELECTIONS

-----------------

DATE POLLSTER FIDESZ MSZP LMP JOBBIK Undecided

March 2010 Ipsos 38 12 3 8 36

March 2010 Tarki 42 13 5 8 30

March 2010 Median 41 15 1 11 29

2010 ELECTION RESULTS*

-----------------

FIDESZ MSZP LMP JOBBIK

52.9 21.0 6.8 15.9

* Based on regional party lists and individual candidates. Data from National Election Office

NOTES - The last election was held on April 11 and 25, 2010

FIDESZ: Fidesz-Christian Democrat Alliance

MSZP: Hungarian Socialist Party

Jobbik: Movement for a Better Hungary

LMP: Politics Can Be Different

EGYUTT 2014-PM: Former PM Gordon Bajnai’s group

DK (Democratic Coalition): Former PM Ferenc Gyurcsany’s group (added to Reuters poll table in November 2013)