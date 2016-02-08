FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hungary PM says more talks needed on some of Britain's EU reform ideas
Sections
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
U.S.
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
February 8, 2016 / 1:30 PM / 2 years ago

Hungary PM says more talks needed on some of Britain's EU reform ideas

Hungarian Prime minister Viktor Orban speaks during a joint news conference with his Polish counterpart Beata Szydlo (not pictured) after their meeting in Budapest, Hungary February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Most of Britain’s proposals for European Union reform are acceptable but more talks are needed on some, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Monday after meeting Polish premier Beata Szydlo in Budapest.

Last month, when he met British Prime Minister David Cameron, Orban said Hungary fully backed three of Cameron’s four areas for EU reform, but the issue of curbing social benefits for migrant workers in Britain was more difficult and Hungary could not accept any discrimination.

“We have discussed the changes proposed by Britain and we stated that we agree with most of their proposals,” Orban told a joint press conference with the Polish premier, adding that further talks were necessary in some areas. He did not specify.

Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Krisztina Than; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.