Support for Hungary's ruling party, opposition, up in October

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban waves after his speech in front of the Hungarian Parliament Building in Budapest, October 23, 2012, as Hungary commemorates the 56th anniversary of their revolution against Soviet rule. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Public support for Hungary’s ruling Fidesz party and its main opposition rivals, the Socialists, increased in October, a survey by pollster Tarki showed on Tuesday.

Backing for Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s governing party rose three points month-on-month to 18 percent, while at 15 percent support for the Socialists was four points higher, the survey published on the pollster’s website said.

Meanwhile, the proportion of undecided voters dropped to half the electorate, down from 56 percent in September, the survey said.

Since its landslide victory in 2010, Orban’s conservative Fidesz has shed about half its supporters.

The economy is in recession and the government’s talks with the International Monetary Fund and the European Union on financial aid are deadlocked.

The country’s deep political divisions came to the fore last week at rival rallies marking the failed 1956 revolution against Soviet rule as Orban derided EU policies and a leading opponent announced he would run to unseat him.

The next parliamentary elections are due in 2014. All voters (figures in percentages of those polled):

DATE POLLSTER FIDESZ MSZP LMP JOBBIK Undecided/

will not vote

Oct 10-17 Tarki 18 15 4 10 50

Oct Ipsos 20 16 3 7 51

Sept 12-18 Tarki 15 11 5 9 56

Sept Ipsos 19 15 2 8 52

Aug 12-19 Ipsos 17 14 3 8 53

July 12-17 Tarki 18 12 5 10 52

July 11-18 Ipsos 16 14 4 10 51

June Median 21 15 6 10 44

June Tarki 18 14 5 11 48

June 1-6 Ipsos 17 15 6 9 49

May 18-22 Median 22 16 5 11 43

May Tarki 16 15 5 11 49

May Ipsos 16 13 4 9 54

Apr. 11-18 Tarki 21 13 5 9 45

April 6-13 Ipsos 17 12 4 10 51

March Median 26 16 6 12 38

March Tarki 25 12 4 11 43

March 7-14 Ipsos 19 14 5 7 52

Feb Tarki 20 13 3 11 47

Feb 10-14 Median 25 13 6 14 38

Feb Ipsos 18 13 4 8 53

Jan Tarki 18 11 4 11 50

Jan Median 26 15 4 10 41

Jan Ipsos 16 11 4 8 57

Dec Tarki 19 12 4 10 51

Dec 5-12 Ipsos 18 11 3 10 54

Nov 11-15 Median 26 12 5 12 42

Nov 10-15 Tarki 23 10 3 11 48

Nov 7-14 Ipsos 19 12 4 9 54

Oct Tarki 23 11 5 10 50

Oct Median 31 17 5 11 33

Oct 10-17 Ipsos 20 11 3 9 55

Sept Ipsos 22 13 5 7 52

Sept Tarki 24 10 3 10 51

Sept Median 31 12 6 12

Aug Ipsos 24 13 3 7 49

Aug Median 33 14 5 11 35

July Median 35 16 4 9 33

July Ipsos 22 14 4 8 50

July Tarki 30 11 5 9 44

June Median 33 15 5 8 36

June Tarki 27 12 3 8 44

June Ipsos 23 13 4 7 51

May Tarki 26 14 4 9 44

May 2-9 Ipsos 24 12 3 7 53

--------

March 2010 Ipsos 38 12 3 8 36

March 2010 Tarki 42 13 5 8 30

March 2010 Median 41 15 1 11 29

NOTES - The last election was held on April 11 and 25, 2010.

FIDESZ: Fidesz-Christian Democrat Alliance

MSZP: Hungarian Socialist Party

Jobbik: Movement for a Better Hungary

LMP: Politics Can Be Different