Hungary government party support inches up in Aug: poll
August 23, 2012 / 1:52 PM / in 5 years

Hungary government party support inches up in Aug: poll

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Public support for Hungary’s ruling Fidesz party inched higher in August, while more than half of the electorate had no party preference, a survey by pollster Ipsos showed on Thursday.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s center-right alliance, which commands more than two-thirds of seats in parliament, had 17 percent support in August, a point higher than in July, the poll published by national news agency MTI said.

Backing for the main opposition Socialists was unchanged at 14 percent, while far-right Jobbik dropped 2 points to 8 percent. Green liberal LMP scored 3 percent, 1 point below its July showing.

The survey said 53 percent of voters, or 4.2 million people had no party preference, up from 51 percent a month earlier.

Hungary’s government plans to secure a multi billion euro loan from the International Monetary Fund and the European Union to cut high borrowing costs and shield the central European country from the euro zone debt crisis.

Late in June the government also announced plans to cut social taxes next year to save jobs as the economy is mired in recession and unemployment is stuck in double digits.

Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Alison Williams

