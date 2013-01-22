Hungary govt party ahead despite widespread pessimism

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban arrives at the EU council headquarters for an European Union leaders summit discussing the European Union's long-term budget in Brussels November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Three quarters of Hungarians believe their country is on the wrong track, an opinion poll said on Tuesday, highlighting widespread pessimism about how the government is coping with the debt pile and shrinking economy.

But it said student rallies in the capital Budapest against planned cuts in state funding to universities last month or a 10 percent cut in electricity and gas prices for households had had no impact on public support for the mainstream parties.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s ruling Fidesz party scored 19 percent among all voters, keeping a 3 point lead ahead of the Socialists, who had 16 percent support, both unchanged from the previous two months, the survey by pollster Ipsos, published by news agency MTI, said.

The poll said 53 percent of those asked wanted a change of government at the next election, but nearly half of this group found no party it could support in the opposition camp. More than half of 8 million voters had no party preference.

Two-thirds of Fidesz supporters believed the country was in a good shape but overall, 63 percent of people were unhappy about the government’s track record.

In all, 47 percent of those asked gave the thumbs down to both the government and the opposition, the survey said.

Support for far-right Jobbik, the second-largest opposition party in parliament, was also unchanged at 6 percent, the survey said.

Former Prime Minister Gordon Bajnai’s Egyutt (Together) 2014 movement, which wants to oust Orban from power at the next election in 2014, scored 4 percent in January, below the 6 percent it mustered in December, the poll showed.

All voters (figures in percentages of those polled):

DATE POLLSTER FIDESZ EGYUTT MSZP LMP JOBBIK Undecided/

won’t vote

Jan Ipsos 19 4 16 3 6 52

Dec 4-11 Ipsos 19 6 16 4 6 51

Nov Tarki 19 7 14 3 9 47

Nov Ipsos 19 N/A 16 4 8 50

Oct 26-30 Median 22 14 10 3 10 37

Oct 10-17 Tarki 18 N/A 15 4 10 50

Sept 14-18 Median 23 N/A 14 4 9 46

Oct Ipsos 20 N/A 16 3 7 51

Sept 12-18 Tarki 15 N/A 11 5 9 56

Sept Ipsos 19 N/A 15 2 8 52

Aug 12-19 Ipsos 17 N/A 14 3 8 53

July 12-17 Tarki 18 N/A 12 5 10 52

July 11-18 Ipsos 16 N/A 14 4 10 51

June Median 21 N/A 15 6 10 44

June Tarki 18 N/A 14 5 11 48

June 1-6 Ipsos 17 N/A 15 6 9 49

May 18-22 Median 22 N/A 16 5 11 43

May Tarki 16 N/A 15 5 11 49

May Ipsos 16 N/A 13 4 9 54

Apr. 11-18 Tarki 21 N/A 13 5 9 45

April 6-13 Ipsos 17 N/A 12 4 10 51

March Median 26 N/A 16 6 12 38

March Tarki 25 N/A 12 4 11 43

March 7-14 Ipsos 19 N/A 14 5 7 52

Feb Tarki 20 N/A 13 3 11 47

Feb 10-14 Median 25 N/A 13 6 14 38

Feb Ipsos 18 N/A 13 4 8 53

Jan Tarki 18 N/A 11 4 11 50

Jan Median 26 N/A 15 4 10 41

Jan Ipsos 16 N/A 11 4 8 57

Dec Tarki 19 N/A 12 4 10 51

Dec 5-12 Ipsos 18 N/A 11 3 10 54

Nov 11-15 Median 26 N/A 12 5 12 42

Nov 10-15 Tarki 23 N/A 10 3 11 48

Nov 7-14 Ipsos 19 N/A 12 4 9 54

Oct Tarki 23 N/A 11 5 10 50

Oct Median 31 N/A 17 5 11 33

Oct 10-17 Ipsos 20 N/A 11 3 9 55

Sept Ipsos 22 N/A 13 5 7 52

Sept Tarki 24 N/A 10 3 10 51

Sept Median 31 N/A 12 6 12

Aug Ipsos 24 N/A 13 3 7 49

Aug Median 33 N/A 14 5 11 35

July Median 35 N/A 16 4 9 33

July Ipsos 22 N/A 14 4 8 50

July Tarki 30 N/A 11 5 9 44

June Median 33 N/A 15 5 8 36

June Tarki 27 N/A 12 3 8 44

June Ipsos 23 N/A 13 4 7 51

May Tarki 26 N/A 14 4 9 44

May 2-9 Ipsos 24 N/A 12 3 7 53

--------

March 2010 Ipsos 38 N/A 12 3 8 36

March 2010 Tarki 42 N/A 13 5 8 30

March 2010 Median 41 N/A 15 1 11 29

NOTES - The last election was held on April 11 and 25, 2010.

FIDESZ: Fidesz-Christian Democrat Alliance

MSZP: Hungarian Socialist Party

Jobbik: Movement for a Better Hungary

LMP: Politics Can Be Different