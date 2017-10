PM Orban's party to nominate President Ader for second term in 2017

Hungarian President Janos Ader speaks to the media in front of a Hungarian Air Force Gripen JAS-39 fighter as he visits NATO's air policing mission over the Baltics in Siauliai Air Base, Lithuania, December 8, 2015. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s ruling Fidesz party will nominate President Janos Ader for a second term in 2017 when his term expires, national news agency MTI reported on Friday, citing Orban’s press chief.

Ader, a lawyer and longtime member of Orban’s Fidesz party, has been a strong ally of Orban since 2012, when Fidesz’ parliamentary majority elected him president.

He had provided Orban with a solid backing for his political program. The president’s post is to a great extent ceremonial.