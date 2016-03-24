Hungary's president rejects new housing law on transparency concerns

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungarian President Janos Ader has rejected a law to establish national housing societies due to a lack of transparency and weak guarantees for stakeholders, the second piece of financial legislation he has vetoed within weeks.

One political analyst said that Ader may have considered the use of public funds outlined in the bill irresponsible but that the move did not appear to represent a broader ideological standoff with Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s ruling party.

“The new constitution (of 2011) has placed the responsible use of public funds as one of its key tenets,” said Csaba Toth, an analyst at think tank Republikon Institute.

“(Ader‘s) job is to be a guardian of the constitution. That is why he probably thought that he will not become an accessory to the legalization of the irresponsible use of public funds.”

The government said the issues raised by Ader could be resolved with a government decree regulating the specifics of the scheme.

The law would establish societies to collect funds from members joining on a voluntary basis to finance new home purchases and would also include state subsidies, a mainstay of Orban’s housing program.

The right-wing government has implemented several measures to boost bank lending and new housing to underpin economic growth which is expected to slow this year.

But Ader, a lawyer who has held key posts in Fidesz and has been close to Orban since Fidesz’s early days in 1988, sent the new law, passed in an expedited procedure last week, back to lawmakers for review.

Ader said in a letter to lawmakers on parliament’s website that he was in favor of extending the housing opportunities of families with state support, but voiced concerns over transparency and supervision in the legislation.

“Implementing the task requires the establishment of a body that is transparent and provides appropriate guarantees for its members and is monitored by tight supervision,” Ader said.

“In my view, the law does not meet these requirements.”

Ader said the fact that members of the new societies would not be protected by existing deposit or investment protection funds could also create uncertainty.

Ader has the right to send laws back to parliament or to the constitutional court for review but he has very rarely used this right in the past four years. His five-year term, which can be renewed once, expires next year.

Earlier this month he blocked an amendment to the central bank law that curbs the transparency of finances of business units of the bank in a rare show of defiance, dealing a blow to central bank governor Gyorgy Matolcsy, an ally of Orban.