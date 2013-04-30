FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hungary bans far-right protest ahead of Jewish Congress
April 30, 2013

Hungary bans far-right protest ahead of Jewish Congress

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungary has banned a far-right rally planned for the day before an international conference of Jewish leaders opens in the capital, it said on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban has instructed police to prevent any disturbance around the World Jewish Congress, which begins on Sunday and is expected to express concern over rising anti-Semitism across Europe.

“The captain of Budapest city police has banned an anti-Bolshevik and anti-Zionist demonstration organized in parallel with the opening of the World Jewish Congress,” the government said in a statement.

Orban will address the congress on Sunday, where he will send a clear message against anti-Semitism, an aide said.

The government has also expressed sympathy to Ferenc Orosz, the head of a Hungarian anti-racism group who was attacked by far-right soccer fans after he confronted people chanting Nazi slogans at a match on Sunday.

“Minister of Interior Sandor Pinter has assured the members of the government that he will take all possible actions to apprehend the perpetrators so they may feel the full weight of justice,” the government statement said.

Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

