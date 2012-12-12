FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thousands of Hungarian students rally against government
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 12, 2012 / 5:47 PM / in 5 years

Thousands of Hungarian students rally against government

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Thousands of students rallied on Wednesday against the Hungarian government’s planned sharp cuts in state-financed places at universities, blocking peak traffic on one of the main bridges in Budapest in freezing weather.

The students, who staged the second spontaneous protest march through the Hungarian capital this week, are demanding that the government give up its plans to cut funding to higher education and start a public dialogue about the reforms.

The peaceful protest march, which started with a meeting at Budapest’s University of Technology and Economics, continued into the evening, guarded by police who have not interfered.

“The government prepares to introduce tuition, as this is not simply about the fact that they are reducing the number of places ... this means cutting financing to higher education and reducing the autonomy of universities,” David Kiss, a student leader told the crowd.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s government announced the planned cuts in higher education last week.

Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by Michael Roddy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.