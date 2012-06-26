Hungary central bank holds rates; aid deal awaited

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungary’s central bank held interest rates unchanged for the sixth month running on Tuesday, shoring up the forint with the EU’s highest borrowing costs as the country pursues efforts to secure an international funding backstop.

All 20 analysts in a Reuters poll last week said the bank would keep rates unchanged at 7 percent, judging that a recent rally in the volatile Hungarian currency would not be enough to prompt a cut given the backdrop of a deepening debt crisis in the euro zone.

Central bank Governor Andras Simor will hold a news conference about the decision at 0900 EDT.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s conservative government, often at loggerheads with Brussels over policy, last week submitted new amendments to a disputed central bank law, which investors hope will open the way to starting aid talks with the International Monetary Fund and European Union.

Hungary first requested help from the IMF and EU in November in order to rein in borrowing costs and restore market confidence undermined by a two-year run of unorthodox policies that included Europe’s highest bank tax.

“The key rate of 7 percent will remain cast in stone until something tangible happens on the IMF front,” Commerzbank said in a daily note.

The bank’s rate-setting monetary council is deeply split over policy, with several members seeking a window of opportunity to cut rates while others are more concerned over inflation and the impact of the euro zone crisis on the forint.

Particularly vulnerable to contagion from Europe’s debt crisis, Hungary has the highest debt burden in central Europe at around 80 percent of gross domestic product and its debt-servicing costs are considered unsustainable at current levels.

The European Central Bank is expected to assess Hungary’s latest amendments to its central bank law, now endorsed by the Hungarian central bank, by early July, after which lawmakers could approve the changes to move the stalled aid talks forward.

With that in mind, analysts expect the central bank to lower interest rates by 50 basis points to 6.5 percent by the end of this year, last week’s Reuters poll also showed.

That would provide some relief to an economy that is headed into another downturn after a steep recession in 2009.

But despite the apparent breakthrough towards starting the IMF talks, analysts also say negotiations on a funding deal could be difficult as premier Orban is deeply tied to core and unorthodox elements of his economic policy and only views aid as an “insurance” against turmoil in the euro zone.

The central bank will also release growth and inflation forecasts at its news conference.

It could cut its forecasts for economic output though the economy’s poor performance may not ease upwards pressure on prices, analysts have said.

Average inflation is projected at 5.5 percent for this year, and 3.7 percent for 2013, remaining above the bank’s 3 percent goal.