Hungary central bank cuts rates further to help economy
September 25, 2012 / 12:10 PM / 5 years ago

Hungary central bank cuts rates further to help economy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungary’s central bank cut interest rates by a quarter percentage point on Tuesday, delivering its second rate cut in just four weeks to aid the recession-hit economy.

The bank reduced its base rate to 6.5 percent in line with positioning in local markets but -- similarly to last month -- in contrast with analysts’ median forecast for steady rates in a Reuters poll.

Central bank Governor Andras Simor will hold a news conference about the decision at 1300 GMT, when the bank will also release key forecasts from its fresh quarterly inflation report.

Reporting by Krisztina Than/Gergely Szakacs

