Hungary presses on with rate cuts after Fed helping hand

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungary’s central bank cut its main interest rate to a new low of 3.6 percent on Tuesday and said low inflation and the U.S. Federal Reserve’s decision to keep its monetary stimulus intact could permit further easing.

Improved sentiment in global markets since the Fed’s surprise decision not to start trimming its bond-buying this month has led some market participants to revise lower their expectations of where Hungary’s rate cutting will end. A Reuters poll before Tuesday’s central bank decision had projected 3.25 percent as the bottom of the cycle.

The 20 basis point cut was in line with analysts’ forecasts and matched last month’s reduction, which followed steady quarter percentage point cuts from 7 percent last August.

“Achieving the 3 percent inflation target over the medium term provides scope for further monetary policy easing,” the central bank said in a statement after the rate announcement. “Global financial markets are showing signs of stabilization following a period of increased volatility.”

With the economy weak and inflation running at 39-year lows, the bank voted for its 14th consecutive cut in an easing cycle now totaling 340 basis points.

It also cut its forecast for average inflation in 2014 on Tuesday to 2.4 percent from 3.2 percent, and lifted its projection for economic growth to 2.1 percent from 1.5 percent.

Economic trends allow further “cautious easing” if investors’ views on the Hungarian economy do not worsen, though easing should be “more cautious than usual”, the bank said.

Led by Governor Gyorgy Matolcsy, a close ally of Prime Minister Viktor Orban, the central bank has said rate cuts could end somewhere between 3.0-3.5 percent, a view affirmed by deputy Governor Adam Balog earlier this month.

The forint recouped some of its early losses against the euro after the interest rate decision but was still weaker by 0.2 percent from Monday at 1622 GMT.

RISKS MAY EXCEED BENEFITS

In its statement, the National Bank of Hungary said global monetary conditions were likely to remain loose.

The bank, whose rate setters were appointed by a parliament dominated by Orban’s ruling Fidesz party, has also launched a large-scale scheme to provide cheap lending for companies to help the stagnant economy recover.

“Changes in market sentiment make monetary policy decision-makers change their views as well, and while sentiment is good, further cuts can come,” Erste Bank analyst Zoltan Arokszallasi said. “I may lower my forecast for the base rate for the end of the year now.”

Some analysts said the benefits of further reductions could be smaller than the risk of the forint currency falling further if winds change in global markets and rate cuts go too deep.

“Rate cuts have less and less of a positive impact while risks are rising,” said Zsolt Kondrat at MKB Bank.

Despite its current account surplus, Hungary is vulnerable to shifts in investor sentiment because foreign investors hold a large chunk of its relatively high-yielding debt. .HUBONDHOLD

Orban, who is trying to drag central Europe’s most indebted economy out of a prolonged malaise as he gears up for an election in the first half of 2014, has said interest rates were still too high despite the sizeable cuts so far.

Lower rates should also help him deliver strengthening economic growth before the vote in April or May. The government is betting on 2 percent growth next year, which would be the fastest pace of expansion since Orban took power in 2010.