4 months ago
Hungary's Orban says accusations over Soros school 'unfounded'
#World News
April 26, 2017 / 2:05 PM / 4 months ago

Hungary's Orban says accusations over Soros school 'unfounded'

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban takes part in a European People Party (EPP) summit in St Julian's, Malta, March 30, 2017.Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Prime Minister Viktor Orban defended his changes to Hungary's higher education law in the European Parliament on Wednesday, saying accusations that it may force a prominent college founded by U.S. financier George Soros to close were "unfounded".

Orban, speaking during a debate in the EU chamber concerned with the situation in Hungary, called Soros a "financial speculator" and said he strongly disagreed with the U.S. philanthropist's support for opening Europe more to immigration.

Orban also said it was "not questionable" that Hungary was committed to the European Union, though Budapest was unhappy about many of its aspects and wanted to "reform" the bloc.

Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska

