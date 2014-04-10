FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hungary ready to ship gas to Ukraine: foreign minister
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 10, 2014 / 7:36 PM / 3 years ago

Hungary ready to ship gas to Ukraine: foreign minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungary is ready to ship natural gas to neighboring Ukraine and the technical conditions for starting the necessary reverse pipeline flows are in place, Hungarian Foreign Minister Janos Martonyi said on Thursday after meeting Ukraine’s deputy foreign minister.

Hungary receives most of its gas supplies from Russia via a pipeline from Ukraine.

National news agency MTI also quoted Martonyi, who met Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs Danilo Lubkivsky in Budapest, as saying that Hungary firmly backed Ukraine’s territorial unity and believed the annexation of Crimea by Russia was illegitimate.

The gas pipeline network operator FGSZ Zrt said earlier on Thursday in a reply to emailed Reuters questions that Hungary could ship 16.8 million cubic meters of gas per day to Ukraine.

Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by Anthony Barker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.