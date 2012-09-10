FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hungary detains suspect for killings after 1956 uprising
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 10, 2012 / 11:40 AM / in 5 years

Hungary detains suspect for killings after 1956 uprising

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungarian prosecutors on Monday detained a former top Communist party official for his role in the bloody suppression of an anti-Soviet uprising in 1956.

It was the first time that any of the Soviet-backed Hungarian leaders of the time had been pursued in law for the crackdown, which began with a Soviet invasion.

Bela Biszku, 90, was detained on suspicion of war crimes for having directly supervised a Military Council that ordered the shootings of civilians during protests in Budapest and in the eastern Hungarian town of Salgotarjan in December 1956.

Large numbers of civilians were killed in the backlash against the uprising, whose figurehead Imre Nagy was executed for treason for establishing a government in defiance of Moscow’s rule over eastern Europe.

In Salgotarjan, 46 people were shot dead by Hungarian and Soviet armed forces, the prosecutors said.

“Today ... prosecutors have detained and heard as a suspect Bela Biszku, one of the key designers and one of those responsible for the reprisals that followed the 1956 revolution and uprising,” Tibor Ibolya, acting Budapest chief prosecutor, told a news conference.

He said Biszku had denied the accusations.

Biszku came to public attention in 2010 when a documentary film was aired on his role in the suppression of the uprising.

Biszku was named interior minister under Janos Kadar in the Communist government set up after the uprising.

Prosecutors said they had applied to have him put under house arrest.

Reporting by Krisztina Than/Sandor Peto; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.